The Astoria City Council approved a homeless camping ordinance Monday night outlining the time and manner for when someone can sleep on public property.
The council expects to discuss a separate resolution detailing places people can and cannot sleep in July.
The ordinance, which went into effect upon passage, is in response to federal court rulings and state legislation that prohibit police from enforcing illegal camping on public property unless there are adequate shelter spaces available for people to go to instead.
In lieu of not having adequate shelter space, jurisdictions can detail the time, place and manner someone can sleep outdoors.
The ordinance allows people to set up temporary camps overnight from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. with bedrolls or sleeping bags, tarps, or small tents.
City Manager Brett Estes said city staff expects to present a final proposal for the place component on July 18. The council would consider a resolution at a future meeting.
The City Council reviewed a draft map in May that showed proposed areas where camping would not be allowed. All other areas would be on the table, with certain exceptions.
"Staff have been working to refine that but it is still a work in progress," Estes said.
The City Council was supportive of excluding camping in all city parks, city owned and maintained parking lots, public restrooms and primary residential zones. The council may, however, permit camping in certain locations within the excluded areas.
Sidewalks would also be off-limits unless there is enough room to leave 6 feet of space. The council was also in favor of prohibiting camping in doorways and adding buffers around excluded areas.
People would be allowed to sleep in commercial districts, some other publicly owned properties and rights of way.
There are also plans to include a temporary camping program to allow camping on private properties, with owner permission.
Churches, for example, could allow camping in parking lots after notifying the city. Homeowners could allow a tent in their backyard or one vehicle in their driveway.