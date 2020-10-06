The Astoria City Council on Monday tentatively cleared the way for live-work units in the ground-floor units of the Cannery Loft Condominiums, directing staff to come back in two weeks with guidelines to quell uncertainty over the the novel concept.
Ted Forcum, who owns several residential units at Cannery Loft near Pier 39 and markets the 10 ground-floor commercial spaces below, has struggled over the past 15 years to get tenants. As demand warrants, he plans to split the 1,000 square foot units between 500 square feet of commercial storefront and similar-sized one-bedroom apartments.
The Planning Commission had denied Forcum’s proposal because the city lacks a set of rules for live-work spaces, similar to proprietor’s quarters allowed conditionally in other parts of the city. Neighbors at Cannery Loft have also complained about the potential impacts on the complex’s livability, calling on the city to deny Forcum and first craft live-work codes.
Forcum argued that neighbors’ theoretical concerns are trumped by entrepreneurs actively soliciting him who face the choice between housing themselves or running their business.
He described it as an emergency measure “as well as I think it’s a great opportunity for this location overall.”
Two of Forcum's potential live-work tenants testified to their need for live-work space. Derroch Cahen, a mariner located in Portland, said he wants to open a sailing school. Beata Zawadzka, a nurse in Spokane, Washington, said she wants to open a skin care business and eventually retire to Astoria.
The City Council agreed on the need for live-work units amid a severe lack of affordable housing pointed out in a countywide study. City Councilor Jessamyn Grace West recounted her experiences living on ground floors in high-traffic areas and working out of her home.
“I do know a fair amount of people that are in the position where they do have to decide between renting a commercial space or a residential space,” West said. “It’s very, very difficult for most us us — and I say us, because that includes me.”
Councilor Joan Herman said she didn’t understand neighbors’ opposition to live-work units, considering the area is already approved for more intensive businesses, such as video arcades, bed-and-breakfasts, seafood processing and boat-building.
“The businesses allowed there now would be far more disruptive,” Herman said. “A live-work unit to me would be relatively quiet, and it also would provide much-needed housing as others have mentioned, as well as business incubator space.”
