Big things are brewing at the western edge of downtown Astoria, where Buoy Beer Co. has received $100,000 from the state to upgrade a water line for the city.
The state provided money for the water line upgrade along Astor Street between Eighth and Ninth streets to support Buoy Beer’s expansion and the benefits it would have for surrounding properties.
The City Council approved the grant agreement on Monday. City Manager Brett Estes described the money as part of a partnership between the city, Buoy Beer and Business Oregon, the state’s economic development agency.
“It was more conversations and looking for ways to be able to help incentivize the redevelopment of this area,” Estes said.
Since opening in 2013 inside a former Bornstein Seafoods plant, Buoy Beer has quickly grown into Astoria’s second-largest brewery after Fort George Brewery. The company purchased a warehouse last year kitty corner from the main brewhouse. It leased the former Video Horizons building just south of the main brewery for a beer hall to increase seating during the coronavirus pandemic.
Improving the water line would also benefit the boutique Bowline Hotel, a former sardine plant just east of the brewery that members of Buoy Beer’s ownership and Adrift Hospitality are partnering on and hope to open in the spring.
Dave Kroening, the president and general manager of Buoy Beer, said the company is in the process of mapping out a further expansion. Improving the water line along Astor Street is critical to making sure buildings in the area have adequate fire suppression, he said.
“All the water for the whole neighborhood goes through that pipeline,” he said.
Melanie Olson, a regional development officer with Business Oregon, said the money was repurposed from leftover lottery funds earmarked for a dike and levee improvement project that hasn’t begun.
“We wanted to get the money out the door to a project that was going to improve economic development,” Olson said. “So this one fit the bill, and it was a good use of the funding.”
An agreement with the city allowed Bowline Hotel to finish decking, roofing and framing the building while figuring out how to get adequate water service. The City Council on Monday approved an amendment that will allow the Bowline to add doors, windows and siding to button the building up for the rainy winter season.
Like Buoy Beer, Bowline will also design an improved water system to meet fire suppression and other standards, while likely benefitting surrounding properties. The city will develop a financing plan to reimburse Bowline for improvements that benefit other nearby properties.
Estes described such plans as being in lieu of system development charges — fees charged to property owners to help pay for growth.
“I can tell you that if we had system development charges, that the city would most likely be looking to do a public-private partnership to be able to assist in some of these things," Estes said. "However, as we all know, the city of Astoria has no system development charges. We’re probably the largest city in the state of Oregon who doesn’t have them.”
