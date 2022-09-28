With concerns about the growing vacation rental market, city staff have created a list to monitor approved and unapproved businesses. 

The city's list tracks advertisements on sites including Airbnb and Vrbo, and distinguishes whether they are permitted or in potential violation of the city's homestay lodging ordinance.

Vacation rentals
