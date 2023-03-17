For her senior project, an Astoria High School student is making her mark on a famous building off Marine Drive.

Kyrstin Connell plans to paint a mural on the side of Lower Columbia Bowl, one of the filming locations for the 1985 adventure comedy “The Goonies.”

Kyrstin Connell
Kyrstin Connell poses with some of her artwork on the Astoria Riverwalk.

