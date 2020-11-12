An Astoria High School senior wants the school to rethink the long-established “Fishermen” mascot and, with it, the "Lady Fish" nickname for girls athletic teams.
Constance Rouda, a school swimmer and golfer, says she would like to see a more gender-neutral mascot to better represent all students.
Rouda says she values the history of the mascot and would want any change to continue to reflect the cultural significance of the region's fishing heritage. “I just think we should be able to do it in a way that represents everyone,” she said.
As for the Lady Fish moniker, though it has been printed on team clothing, that nickname is not historic to female athletics at the school, she noted.
Backed by the support of other athletes and friends, Rouda has pitched her proposal to school administrators and, in recent weeks, fellow students, drawing mixed responses.
It is the first time a student has proposed a change to the mascot in principal Lynn Jackson’s time at the high school. Given the more than 100-year history of Astoria students as the Fishermen, he believes any change should be a communitywide as well as a student discussion.
But social restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Astoria School District’s decision to continue with online learning for now and the weighty decisions and discussions the school board faces about how to continue providing education means a full community vetting is unlikely to happen any time soon.
However, Jackson believes there is value to begin having the discussion, change or no change.
Mascot debates
Mascot debates have often dealt with issues of cultural appropriation, specifically native iconography and representation. The Warrenton-Hammond School District redesigned the mascot at Warrenton High School, the "Warrior," to satisfy a statewide ban on Native American mascots. The previous version featured a silhouette of a native man wearing a headdress.
While the use of the Lady Fish nickname never made Kate Boutin, a recent Astoria graduate, feel personally diminished as a female athlete, she believes the possibility is there and that the Fishermen mascot — a male cartoon fisherman — has not represented every student.
“The boys teams get to be ‘Fishermen,’ they get to be the actual mascot whereas the Lady Fish, they’re lesser,” she said. “There’s something, almost this connotation that a ‘Lady’ can be caught, in a way. We’re the fish.”
Like Rouda, Boutin, who played trumpet in the school marching band and was a member of the golf team, believes a change to the mascot does not have to mean a change in how the fishing heritage of the region is honored or acknowledged. A name like the "Mariners" could work.
Or, she added, “I think we could go straight up with a fish. Go with the salmon, which has been an immensely important fish in our culture going back to the native people.
“Fish, mariners, there are all sorts of things I think that don’t have to be too far off of Fishermen but can still be gender neutral and more inclusive.”
Astoria students have been the Fishermen, the "Fighting Fishermen" or some variation for over 100 years.
Now, the mascot is personified by a cartoon rendering known as “Stomper,” a burly man in foul-weather gear charging forward in big boots with an “A” on his chest. But in the 1930s through the 1950s, the actual mascot was "Sally the Salmon."
Jackson has not found consistent portrayals of this mascot. Sometimes there was a picture of a salmon across a jersey. Sometimes there was just a simple “A.”
Stomper emerged in the early 1960s, designed by the Class of 1963 as an homage to basketball coach Pete Bryant.
Bryant, who led the boys basketball team to the state tournament several times over his eight years as head coach, was known as an intense coach. In the heat of things, he would sometimes stomp his foot on the bleacher.
'Fisherettes'
In old yearbooks, there are photos of female athletic teams going back to the 1920s. The teams were not necessarily under the umbrella of the Oregon School Activities Association. That sponsorship would not exist for girls track and field until 1966. Girls golf, volleyball, basketball and softball followed in the 1970s.
Separate nicknames for these teams emerged around the same time. In the late 1970s, some of the female athletes referred to the teams they played on as the "Fisherettes" or the "Lady Fishermen." Lady Fish is just the most recent iteration.
“Those nicknames, from any indication that I have found, generally originated from the teams themselves and not through the athletic department or the administration,” Jackson said.
Further complicating the discussion is the fact that in the West Coast commercial fishing industry, men and women alike refer to themselves as “fishermen.” The term “fisher” may appear as a gender-neutral term in academic papers and policy discussions, but has not been adopted by people in the industry.
“Personally, I am proud to be a Lady Fish, and so are many other female athletes at Astoria,” said Maddie Sisley, a junior. She plays on the girls varsity soccer and track teams and heard Rouda’s presentation to the school’s leadership class this month.
She believes a change to the Fishermen mascot is unnecessary.
“No one has ever had a problem representing Astoria High as a Fishermen or a Lady Fish," she said. "I believe that society today, especially in this generation, has made small things like this such an unnecessary problem.”
Samuel Hauer, a senior, said he could understand wanting to fold Lady Fish into the Fishermen for a single representation of both the male and female teams. But changing Stomper and the Fishermen mascot overall? He doesn’t see the need.
“Most of my friends either just saw themselves as part of the Astoria Fishermen, or embraced both the Stomper and Lady Fish as representations of their teams,” he said of friends who play on female teams.
Hauer sees the term “fishermen” as being applicable to both men and women, while also representing “the blue-collar history in an industry that has established and sustained our town for generations.”
