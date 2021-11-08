On a rainy afternoon in Greenwood Cemetery, Astoria High School senior Bailey Templeton tends to a gravestone.
The monument is dark brown and black, its edges worn. Whatever shape it once was, and whatever name is engraved, are difficult to make out, as time and weather have taken a toll.
A closer look reveals an intricate design of a dove, constructed with white marble.
With the help of Templeton and two classmates — Chris Sanchez and Aidyn Noah — this gravestone and many others will soon resemble their old forms.
The students have teamed up to make the restoration of Greenwood Cemetery their senior projects. The trio typically spends two afternoons a week, for around an hour each time, following the guidance of cemetery owner Mike Leamy.
They scrape, scrub and clean the moss, lichen and dirt that have built up over time. They also edge the perimeter of the gravestones to maintain their shape and spray a biological solution to improve the coat — the stuff that makes white marble look white again.
“They keep everlastingly at it, and that’s the way it is with a perpetual care cemetery,” Leamy said. “You keep going, start at one point and keep working through, knowing that the maintenance requirement will be following you up the hill.”
Gratifying work
Senior projects typically involve 20 hours of community service. Templeton and Sanchez got a jump over the summer and have exceeded their required hours. Noah, who just began at Astoria High School, is nearing 20 hours, as well. The task of maintaining the cemetery became such gratifying work for the trio, that Templeton said they almost think of it like an extracurricular activity.
Templeton, who Leamy refers to as the “field commander” because of her leadership and initiative, was the mastermind behind the idea. For her, the project is both personal and a passion.
“For me, I have been around death a lot, and I want people to be able to remember the ones they’ve lost,” said Templeton, who has several family members buried in the cemetery.
Her appreciation for art and working with her hands has kept Templeton returning, and since she lives next to the cemetery, she can be found scraping, scrubbing and spraying more than just twice a week.
She estimates she has already sprayed over two hundred gravestones with D/2 — the nontoxic, algae-eating cleaning solution.
As for the other two seniors, the chance to glance into the past drives their intrigue.
Noah thinks of the cemetery like a library — each gravestone like a single book, with the engraved words giving a quick glimpse into someone’s life, similar to a summary on the back cover of a novel.
Sanchez thinks of himself as a history nerd. While considering a potential career as a mortician, he figured the project would look good on his resume.
Leamy enjoys having the students around, he said, both for the help and the company.
When Leamy and his wife, Lynda, bought Greenwood Cemetery in the 1980s, he knew next to nothing about cemeteries. In fact, he said, he had only been to one funeral in his life.
It was not exactly what he expected, Leamy said, but since then, the work has been an endless amount of restoration and preservation.
Last year, the couple received a grant through the Oregon Commission on Historic Cemeteries to assist in the restoration of gravestones in the oldest area of the cemetery.
While Leamy is grateful for the volunteer outreach he has received, help has been hard to come by over the past year and a half.
“In these COVID times, volunteers are few and far between,” he said.
A place of significance
Leamy estimates that around 4,000 gravestones need improvement, while the flat markers need periodic attention, as well. While some just need some scraping and cleaning, older and broken-down gravestones require extensive effort.
Due to the history of Greenwood, which opened in 1891, Leamy views it as both a place of significance for families, but also as a place of record.
“You are everlastingly at it and personally, I view this as a stewardship — I am the caretaker,” he said. “Eventually, there will be someone else who is taking care, who is the custodian of our history.”
When the students aren’t at the cemetery, the work crew consists of Leamy and his wife. But he hopes the students’ love for restoration will inspire other volunteers to offer their labor.
“Over the decades — (Greenwood) is 130 years old — it has a checkered past. But we look to the future, and that is the value of the kids doing their senior project here — looking to the future,” Leamy said.