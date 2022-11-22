The City Council has authorized the Astoria Fire Department to apply for a new state grant designed to encourage the hiring of more staff at small- and medium-sized agencies.

The Oregon Fire Service Capacity Program could help subsidize up to two full-time, permanent firefighters over three years.

A state grant could help the Astoria Fire Department.

