The City Council has authorized the Astoria Fire Department to apply for a new state grant designed to encourage the hiring of more staff at small- and medium-sized agencies.
The Oregon Fire Service Capacity Program could help subsidize up to two full-time, permanent firefighters over three years.
In the first year, the program would cover 90% of the total cost, moving down to 75% in year two and 50% in year three. The city would be completely financially responsible by year four.
While there is no obligation to retain the employees after three years, city staff said the program requires the submittal of a letter demonstrating the intent to keep the firefighters employed after the grant period.
The city estimates a cost of $280,566 for two firefighters over the term of the grant, and $380,542 in year four.
Interim City Manager Paul Benoit said during a City Council meeting on Monday that he is often reticent to recommend these type of grants "because it's really difficult to project your budget situation and what it's going to look like four years out."
He added that it is especially difficult to have to lay off public safety personnel in hard times.
"That said, in this particular situation, my natural reticence is kind of softened a bit by the likelihood that the fire department may see retirements — up to two — probably in the next three to four years," Benoit said. "On the face of it, if we have a retirement and we're in a difficult budget situation, this would give us a fully-trained firefighter who can step right into that position, and two-thirds or more of the costs would have been covered.
"And if we're not in a bad budget situation, you may want to continue with increased staffing."
After weighing two options, the City Council unanimously voted to authorize the fire department to request two firefighters instead of one.
The grant application is due by the end of the month, and the city expects to be notified about the grant by December.
If successful, the fire department expects to have the firefighters hired by April.
At one point, the fire department was a fully-paid career department with 18 unionized firefighters and two chief officers.
Over the past 20 years, Fire Chief Dan Crutchfield said, the fire department has been operating with half of the unionized firefighters and about the same number of chief officers.
The plan after the decrease in career staff was to supplement the fire department with volunteer firefighters, the fire chief said, adding that the department has fluctuated between four and 10 volunteers since 2019.
When fully staffed, the fire chief said there are three firefighters on duty each day. He noted that call volume increased by 21% last year alone, and that the fire department is running four to five times more emergency response calls than it did 20 years ago.
The fire department has also taken on more responsibilities, including the business inspection program and work in emergency preparedness, Crutchfield said.
He said his ultimate goal is to eventually add three firefighters so there could be four firefighters on each shift.
City councilors noted that with projected growth, including the construction of a new hospital, the expansion at Tongue Point and new hotels and housing in the pipeline, there will be even more of a need for staff.
"We're sort of still running a very minimalist fire department, just enough to get by," City Councilor Tom Brownson said. "All these things are sort of pilling up and I think we really need the resources on hand. And I think that as a council it would behoove us to start now."