The Astoria City Council is expected to approve a contract with a consultant in the coming weeks to craft and implement a system development charge program.

A system development charge is a one-time fee assessed on new development and some types of redevelopment that is typically collected when applying for a building permit.

Wastewater
Buy Now

System development charges could help Astoria finance infrastructure improvements.

Tags

Reporter

Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1723 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.