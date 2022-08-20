The Astoria City Council is expected to approve a contract with a consultant in the coming weeks to craft and implement a system development charge program.
A system development charge is a one-time fee assessed on new development and some types of redevelopment that is typically collected when applying for a building permit.
The fee is intended to get developers to pay their fair share for costs associated with expanding public infrastructure needed to accommodate growth. It is also intended to prevent the burden from falling on existing development and utility ratepayers.
Nathan Crater, a city engineer, told the City Council during a work session Friday that fees could be used to support capital improvement projects related to infrastructure.
He said examples of projects that could benefit from system development charges are adding storm drainage infrastructure where there isn't any, wastewater treatment plant improvements and projects included in the city's transportation system plan.
While the consultant and City Council would work together to determine the fee structure, Crater included examples from Warrenton and Seaside and other cities throughout the state.
Interim City Manager Paul Benoit said that if the City Council decides to move forward, the city will do a cost analysis to show the costs of doing business in Astoria.
"It's council's prerogative to set where those fees are — it's not fixed," he said. "So if you find you want to be more competitive — meaning cheaper — with other communities, you could set the fees accordingly. But I think as part of this, we would bring that information to you."
The City Council will review a contract in the coming weeks with FCS Group, a consulting company that has assisted the city with utility rate studies in the past.
The subject of system development charges came before the City Council in early 2020, but Mayor Bruce Jones said the city did not have the chance to move forward as it was overcome by issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.
"I think at the time, two years ago, there was pretty broad council support and understanding that we seem to be the only municipality in Oregon that doesn't use SDCs," Jones said.
City Councilor Tom Hilton said he thinks people in Astoria would want the council to move forward.
"The citizens that currently exist here or have been here for a while ... I think they're fed up of subsidizing new businesses coming in that demand greater amounts of water," he said.
"And then we have wastewater treatment issues. We have demand issues. We have water pressure issues. And in all fairness, cost of business is the cost of business. You want to come here, it's going to cost you. But we shouldn't be making our residents pay for new development that is going to demand upon the existing system."
City Councilor Joan Herman added that many of the old buildings in the city will likely be replaced at some point.
"And as much as I would like to see all of them restored, those without obvious historic value are probably going to be torn down, some of them, and replaced with new buildings," she said. "And some of those old buildings, even if they are restored, are going to require significant expense to restore them. So I do think it makes sense moving forward."
Herman also suggested looking into an exemption for affordable housing development.
During the work session, David Reid, the executive director of the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce, said once the program is developed, he hopes the city will let contractors know upfront what the cost would be.
"Because one of the things that I hear about working in Astoria is that, 'We don't know until we get into the project, sometimes pretty far into the project, what our costs are going to be,'" he said.