After approving a homeless camping ordinance that details the time and manner people can sleep outdoors, the Astoria City Council on Monday will review proposed places people can and cannot sleep.
The ordinance is in response to federal court rulings and state legislation that prohibit police from enforcing illegal camping on public property unless there are adequate shelter spaces available. Local governments, like Astoria, that do not have adequate shelter space can detail the time, place and manner people can sleep outdoors so camping can be enforced everywhere else.
Cities across Oregon are adjusting camping ordinances, balancing the need to meet the new standards with community interests.
Astoria's ordinance, which was approved in June, established the time and manner provisions, allowing people to set up temporary camps overnight from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. with bedrolls or sleeping bags, tarps, or small tents. The city chose to take on the place component as a separate resolution to allow for more public feedback.
The City Council will review the draft resolution on Monday night, but no decision will be made until a future meeting. A map identifying areas that camping would and would not be allowed will also be presented.
Former Police Chief Geoff Spalding, who moved into a temporary, part-time role since retiring, noted that the new standards require the ordinance to be objectively reasonable.
Spalding said it must be reasonable from the perspective of the city, community and, in particular, people who are homeless.
"Especially when you're talking about proximity to services and places they can eat ... and work and what have you," he said. "Those are all important. So you have to look at it from all perspectives, not just ours."
The resolution outlines two components: camping on public property and camping on private property.
For public property, the city began by identifying places people cannot sleep. Those areas include all parks, city owned and maintained parking lots, public restrooms, residential zones, areas underneath roads or bridges that are not open to the public and sidewalks where 6 feet of space cannot be maintained.
People would also have to maintain at least 10 feet of distance from building entrances and stairwells. Spalding noted that complaints from business owners about people sleeping under awnings and in doorways has historically been the police department's No. 1 call for service related to homelessness.
The exclusions make up the vast majority of the city, leaving public rights of way in commercial areas on the table.
"We can't anticipate every possible location that someone could be or a possible place we may want to be off-limits," Spalding said. "Once this is done, it will continue to be modified."
He said places could be added or removed from the exclusion list, but it would require approval by the City Council. Spalding said changes after adoption of the resolution would be done through a more nimble process and could be approved by the council without a public hearing.
The second component of the resolution deals with camping on private property. A regulated camping program could allow camping in parking lots of churches, nonprofits and businesses, and potentially in vacant or abandoned commercial or industrial properties with owner permission.
An earlier draft that would have allowed homeowners to take part in the program has been taken off the table.
Up to six people in three vehicles or tents in any combination could sleep on the property. The property owner would have to provide sanitary facilities, garbage services and storage areas. They would not be allowed to collect payment.
The resolution includes a number of safeguards and the ability to revoke permissions.
The private camping would have to follow the time and manner provisions set in the ordinance.