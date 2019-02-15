On Tuesday, Astoria public works begins the annual flushing and flow testing of 452 fire hydrants, which takes place from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and continues for approximately five weeks.
Customers may experience temporary low pressure or water discoloration during the flushing/flow testing process. If these conditions continue after 3:30 p.m., call Astoria Public Works at 503-325-3524.
