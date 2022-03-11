Astoria will receive $676,875 in federal aid to help prevent landslides.

The amount for a predisaster landslide storm drainage project is part of $10.7 million — built into athe federal omnibus spending package — for 10 projects in Northwest Oregon.

U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, an Oregon Democrat, submitted a proposal to fund the project, along with other requests to fund communities in her district.

