Astoria and the Oregon Department of Transportation will host a virtual public information meeting Thursday to discuss upcoming construction projects along state Highway 202.

The projects include construction of a new sidewalk, bike lane, retaining walls and drainage improvements between Dresden Street and Fifth Street. 

The city is also planning to replace an aging waterline along the highway between Alameda Avenue and Fifth Street.

The meeting is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit the city's website. 

Tags