City and business leaders will host a community forum Wednesday night on homelessness and livability to share information and hear from the public.
The panel discussion at the Liberty Theatre will include representatives from the city, the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce, Clatsop Community Action, Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare and LiFEBoat Services. Representatives from Clatsop Economic Development Resources, the Astoria Downtown Historic District Association and the Astoria Warming Center will assist in organizing questions from the public.
There has been growing public frustration over bad behavior and quality of life concerns that stem from an increasingly visible homeless population. In the coming weeks, city councilors will consider adopting ordinances to give police more tools to respond to some of the issues.
“What we found in working through this, is that there’s some folks that maybe don’t know what the city is working on, what the City Council is focusing on to address this,” City Manager Brett Estes said. “And then some of the challenges that we’ve got, in terms of working through some of the issues with case law and state law.
“The city is looking at this as a way to be able to have first of all, a forum for folks to be able to speak to the City Council directly about some of the issues, but also for us to be able to get some information out to the community.”
Mayor Bruce Jones and representatives from the various organizations will share some initial thoughts and information. Police Chief Geoff Spalding will give a presentation about what the city has been working on to address bad behavior and quality of life concerns.
People will be able to write their questions and comments on cards, which will be collected, vetted and read to the panel. Alison Hart, a consultant and former executive director of the Oregon State Chamber of Commerce, will guide the discussion.
All the comments will be documented and shared with the City Council and posted on the city’s website.
Jessamyn Grace West, the executive director of the downtown association and a former city councilor, said she hopes the meeting “will bring clarity to dispel a lot of the misinformation around this complex topic, as well as reaffirm our commitment to working on solutions with all entities involved.”
Kevin Leahy, the executive director of Clatsop Economic Development Resources, expects the meeting will be the first of many that focus on concerns from the business community. He hopes future forums will allow business leaders and owners to address other issues, such as housing and city codes, and collectively share feedback with city and county leaders throughout the North Coast.
“We feel that the business voice is not heard consistently, like let’s say, at City Council meetings or county commissioner meetings,” Leahy said. “We see the next steps after this from the business community ... is really looking at other opportunities for them to be collectively collaborating and getting the feedback back to council.”
David Reid, the executive director of the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce, hopes people stay until the end.
“Because we’re going to start out with a lot of, ‘Here’s what we can’t do,’ and ‘Here’s why we can’t just sweep the streets and get rid of loitering’ and those types of things that ... people are asking for,” Reid said. “But at the end of this, we really want to get to, here’s what the police department can do. Here’s what the city can do. Here’s what we as individual businesses can do.
“I hope that at the end of this we get to individual actions, collective actions, that actually do move us forward.”