Astoria has planned four listening sessions on housing development over the next month.

The first session is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites.

On May 4, there will be a noon session at the Barbey Maritime Center and a session at 5:30 p.m. at Astoria Middle School.

A session is also scheduled for 10 a.m. on May 14 at the Barbey Maritime Center.

