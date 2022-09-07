Astoria will move forward with repairing the 14th Street pier, which has had restricted access since a 2019 study found significant improvements were needed to keep it safe.

The City Council on Tuesday authorized staff to solicit bids for the construction, which is estimated to cost $315,600 set aside in the city's Promote Astoria fund. 

14th Street pier
The city has restricted access to the 14th Street pier.

