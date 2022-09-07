Astoria will move forward with repairing the 14th Street pier, which has had restricted access since a 2019 study found significant improvements were needed to keep it safe.
The City Council on Tuesday authorized staff to solicit bids for the construction, which is estimated to cost $315,600 set aside in the city's Promote Astoria fund.
Interim City Manager Paul Benoit said the work is intended to address issues before they become a problem.
"Once it's done, the pier will open back up," he said.
The pier, located next to the 14th Street Pilot Station, can be accessed by foot from the Astoria Riverwalk. It is also where the Tourist No. 2, a historic ferry that partially sank in late July, used to dock when it carried passengers and vehicles between Astoria and Megler, Washington.
A structural inspection completed in 2019 by DOWL, an engineering firm, found that significant improvements were needed to ensure the pier could continue to be used safely.
The city restricted access and contracted with the firm to complete design and in-water work permitting for the project.
The repair project is expected to be complete by spring.
The Port of Astoria has also been working to address aging piers.
The Port Commission on Tuesday voted to approve $50,000 for emergency repairs to Pier 2, which has a failing seawall and rotting decking.
The Port closed an aging causeway at the East Mooring Basin in 2018 after discovering severe rotting. Work to repair the part of the causeway was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, and a portion collapsed last September.
The Port has been unable to find funding to make improvements to the causeway.