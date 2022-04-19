The city will partner with Bumble Art Studio, an Astoria preschool provider, on child care.
The new arrangement means 21 children enrolled at Sprouts Learning Center will continue to have child care without interruption.
After the city ends services at Sprouts at the end of June, Bumble Art Studio will take over operations at the Astoria Recreation Center on July 1.
"I can't tell you how excited all of us on council are that our program — although it will terminate in its current form — that the facility will still be used for child care under different management with a partnership with the city, and those kids will continue to be cared for," Mayor Bruce Jones said during a City Council meeting on Monday night.
The city announced plans to close Sprouts Learning Center in February after reaching a critical staffing shortage and operating at an unsustainable loss. After the announcement, Bumble Art Studio and Astoria Head Start approached the city with proposals for a public-private partnership to continue the service.
Astoria Head Start is a federally and state funded preschool program for low-income families that operates at Gray School during the school year.
The City Council reviewed the proposals from Bumble and Head Start during a work session Friday morning.
On Monday, city councilors said it was difficult to choose between the two providers, but unanimously agreed to authorize a lease agreement with Bumble.
"What it comes down for me is doing what I can to make both succeed," City Councilor Joan Herman said. "And my feeling is Head Start has a stable funding source — and I realize that doesn't apply to their private partner, Lauren Guiendon — but I'm pretty sure Head Start is not going to go anywhere if we don't provide the space for them.
"Bumble, on the other hand, has to make ends meet. They have to meet that bottom line. And I think if we can provide free rent to a day care operation, we give them a better chance of being able to do that, and hopefully not have to pass as much of their costs along to their customers, knowing there does need to be a rate increase."
Bumble Art Studio offers a preschool program and summer camps, but is unable to expand in their existing space.
The provider proposed taking over Sprout's enrollment, serving 20 to 40 children at the start, then gradually growing to include infant care. When their current lease expires in August, Bumble plans to move over the rest of their services to the Astoria Recreation Center and raise rates.
Their goal is to provide care for about 60 children, from infants to 5-year-olds.
Bumble hopes to partner with Preschool Promise, a state funded preschool program that makes services available to low-income families.
The provider requested assistance from the city with building upgrades and ongoing maintenance.
Bumble also asked for the city to offer the space rent-free for the first five years.
"We are excited and honored to be able to take over the Sprouts building," Amy Atkinson, the co-owner of Bumble Art Studio, told The Astorian. "This is a wonderful opportunity for Bumble and the community."
Astoria Head Start, which operates during the school year, may need to close earlier than usual this summer for renovations at Gray School. The preschool can return to the space in the fall.
Head Start is unable to expand in its current space, and has had difficulty finding other options in Astoria.