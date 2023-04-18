Astoria is pursing a grant to help bridge the gap on proposed improvements at Fred Lindstrom Park. 

Sports Serve Astoria, a group of local pickleball enthusiasts, has been fundraising with the goal of partnering with the city to add pickleball courts at the park at Sixth Street and Niagara Avenue and upgrade the tennis and basketball court surfaces.

Improvements are planned at Fred Lindstrom Park.

Reporter

Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1723 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.