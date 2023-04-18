Astoria is pursing a grant to help bridge the gap on proposed improvements at Fred Lindstrom Park.
Sports Serve Astoria, a group of local pickleball enthusiasts, has been fundraising with the goal of partnering with the city to add pickleball courts at the park at Sixth Street and Niagara Avenue and upgrade the tennis and basketball court surfaces.
The total cost of the project is anticipated to be $165,000, and would also include upgraded lighting, new playground equipment, fencing, adult fitness equipment and a covered picnic area.
Sports Serve Astoria has raised $53,000 toward the project. The city could contribute about $44,000.
The City Council on Monday night authorized the city to apply for about $65,000 from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department's Local Government Grant Program to close the gap. If the money is awarded, the improvements could begin this summer.
Mayor Sean Fitzpatrick said he was impressed by the group's fundraising efforts.
"This is a good effort by a good group of people to achieve what they're hoping to see in Astoria," he said. "And I applaud the efforts there."
Paul Benoit, a former city manager who is part of Sports Serve Astoria, said the group appreciates the city's support.
"When we originally formed Sports Serve Astoria, our focus was really pickleball players," he said. However, Benoit said that after more discussion, the group refocused and decided to improve the city's existing facilities instead of creating new ones.
He said the group's decision was also made to avoid adding to the burden of the city's already strained Parks and Recreation Department.
Benoit said the group is continuing to raise money. He expressed his gratitude to those who have made contributions large and small.
He said the project could transform Fred Lindstrom Park. "And it can transform it in a way that doesn't make it just a great park for families — by that I mean little kids — but really a great park for Astorians of all ages," he said.