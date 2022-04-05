The Astoria City Council on Monday approved a $162,650 emergency contract with Big River Construction to replace a failed storm drain in Evergreen Field next to Astoria Middle School.
A 21-inch corrugated metal pipe beneath the field failed, causing stormwater to back up and an embankment to fail.
Temporary repairs were made, but about 200 feet of the pipe needs to be replaced immediately.
