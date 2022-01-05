Astoria’s plan to build workforce housing at Heritage Square is gaining momentum.
Two developers submitted ideas for the downtown block after city leaders requested expressions of interest last fall. Now, a group of city leaders and stakeholders, appointed by Mayor Bruce Jones, will meet on Tuesday to review the proposals and interview the developers before making a recommendation.
While the group is not required to make a recommendation, John Southgate, a city consultant, said he is confident there will be a selection given that both developers have high-quality teams.
The goal of convening the panel is to get broader perspective and input, he said. Southgate said whichever proposal is chosen will be subject to a lengthy public process.
The group reviewing the proposals includes City Manager Brett Estes; Megan Leatherman, the city’s community development director; Assistant County Manager Monica Steele; David Reid, the executive director of the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce; Jessamyn Grace West, the executive director of the Astoria Downtown Historic District Association; and Walt Postlewait, a developer and the executive vice president for nonprofit lender Craft3.
The city said it will provide more detail on the proposals after the group meets.
There has been significant debate over the years over how to redevelop Heritage Square, a block located between Duane Street and Exchange Street across from City Hall that includes a pit where the foundation of a former Safeway collapsed. Last year, city councilors decided to use the property to help address the shortage of lower-cost housing.
Southgate said that while there is always conflicting goals when redeveloping downtowns, he is encouraged by the consensus around the need for lower-cost housing.
“One can debate, is this the best place for it or somewhere else? But I think people recognize there’s a real need,” he said. “Especially on the coast, where a fair percentage of housing is off the market to serve as vacation homes or second homes or vacation rentals. I think it’s a real challenge.
“When a city or a county controls property that is zoned for that, that’s always one of the logical tools in the tool belt for providing that kind of housing.”
The pit
Heritage Square includes the Garden of Surging Waves, a park that honors Astoria’s Chinese heritage, and Clatsop Post 12 of the American Legion. A parking lot on the block along 12th Street is used by the Astoria Sunday Market from May to October.
But the dominant feature is the pit that has sat in the middle of the block since 2010 after the old Safeway foundation collapsed after heavy rains.
The city explored building a new public library and housing on the site, but the idea never took off after several city councilors argued it was too costly and after resistance by some in the community. Other ideas have involved public space, like an amphitheater, or more parking.
In late December, the Planning Commission signed off on amendments to the city’s development code and comprehensive plan that would support housing on the site.
Planning commissioners unanimously backed an amendment to the comprehensive plan that would allow a mixture of uses for Heritage Square, including workforce housing.
In a 4-1 vote, the commission also supported an amendment to the development code that would move multifamily housing downtown from conditional use to permitted use. The amendment would also remove the requirement for all multifamily housing development downtown to have commercial space on the ground floor. The requirement would only apply to multifamily housing projects on Commercial Street and Marine Drive.
The city code does not require parking for new development downtown, and the Planning Commission agreed not to require parking for potential housing at Heritage Square.
Cindy Price was the only commissioner to vote “no” on amending the development code, citing concerns about parking. She asked for a continuance to January to give the commission time to confirm that the Astoria Downtown Historic District Association and the city councilor representing downtown are aware that a housing development at Heritage Square may impact parking.
However, the other commissioners agreed they would likely not gather any new information while waiting.
The amendments are now before the City Council for consideration.
“I think that more and more cities are recognizing that parking requirements can be an impediment to a city’s goals for its downtown,” Southgate told The Astorian. “There’s this perception about parking and then there’s the reality.
“I think most cities have found that the reality is that if you don’t require parking there will still be ample parking, either because the developer chooses to provide it or because people find other options.”
Criticism
Price also took issue with the public process, arguing that while the city has taken the proper steps, she would like more outreach.
Following the Planning Commission’s meeting, criticism quickly spread over social media by some people resistant to workforce housing at Heritage Square.
During a City Council meeting on Monday, Jones addressed the comments he saw on social media and reminded people how they can stay engaged.
“It was interesting that there was a few comments that nobody knew that housing was being looked at for Heritage Square even though it’s been one of the City Council’s goals going back to January of 2017,” the mayor said. “So for the past five years, each City Council has reaffirmed redevelopment of Heritage Square with a housing component as one of the top priorities for the city.”