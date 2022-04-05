The Astoria City Council expects to review a camping ordinance in the coming weeks that outlines the time and manner for when someone can sleep on public property.
Since recent federal court rulings and state legislation, police can only enforce illegal camping on public property if there are adequate shelter spaces available for people to sleep. In the absence of adequate shelter space, Astoria plans to detail the time, place and manner someone can sleep outdoors.
The time and manner portion of the ordinance will detail the overnight hours people can sleep and the items they can keep with them to stay warm and dry.
During a City Council meeting Monday night, Police Chief Geoff Spalding said the ordinance will reference a second document that would identify places people can sleep.
"I suspect that that's going to take a substantial amount of time to actually vet some of those locations, if any of them become practical," Spalding said.
In the meantime, the city can move forward with the rest of the ordinance.
"By doing this, I think this would also give us some flexibility that if we do identify certain locations that we could always add an additional location or remove a location if it becomes problematic, as opposed to having to come back and make an ordinance modification every time that the list gets updated," the police chief said.
Mayor Bruce Jones agreed with the approach. "Because that is going to be the most challenging for the community to find — I won't even say the acceptable places for camping — but the least objectionable places for camping," he said.
City Councilor Roger Rocka suggested getting input from social services providers on the manner component. He also urged the city to move forward with a plan to provide a place for people to store their property.
"Whether we're homeless or housed, we have stuff, and that has to be accounted for," Rocka said. "So expecting someone to not bring their stuff to a sleeping place probably isn't objectively reasonable. I think our service providers can help with that. And I'm sure some of our homeless population will want to chime in on what that might be."
The city plans on identifying places people can sleep, which would make the rest of the city off limits. The city may also be required to include restroom and shower facilities and even security.
During a work session last month, the city presented a list of more than a dozen potential locations, along with pros and cons for each site. The places identified include the Pacific Power property near Youngs Bay, the parking lot of the Astoria Aquatic Center and the parking lot at Shively Park.
The City Council on Monday also moved forward with ordinances dealing with quality of life concerns that stem from the city's homeless population.
City councilors unanimously approved an ordinance designed to incentivize the return of stolen and abandoned shopping carts.
The ordinance will declare shopping carts a public nuisance and require Safeway and the Astoria Co+op — the city’s two biggest grocery stores — to pick them up within a few days.
The businesses may be subject to a $50 fee after the first courtesy notice if the carts are not picked up.
In the coming weeks, the City Council is also expected to approve an expansion of its ordinance that prohibits abandoned vehicles and storing vehicles on streets.
The ordinance will spell out ways to handle different situations, including vehicles that are unregistered, derelict or hazardous. The ordinance will also address people who live in recreational vehicles and periodically move a short distance away to avoid being towed.