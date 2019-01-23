After more than a year without a community development director, Astoria is turning to a recruiter to find candidates as permit requests remain high and major projects and complex discussions about future development move forward.
The city has been without a community development director since former director Kevin Cronin left in 2017.
City Manager Brett Estes has since posted the job multiple times and interviewed several candidates.
“That has not proved to be a fruitful process,” Estes told the City Council on Tuesday.
Recent candidates decided to remove their names from consideration at the last minute for various reasons.
Though it is common for the city to use recruiters when it comes to hiring positions like the police chief or fire chief, this is the first time Estes has used a recruiter to hire a community development director.
After working with the city’s human resources staff to compile a list of firms that specialize in recruiting for public agencies, Estes will consider hiring a consultant later this week.
The search for a new community development director came at a time when the city was already down a police chief after Brad Johnston’s abrupt retirement. The long-planned retirements of the public works director and fire chief followed. Then, last summer, the parks director announced she was taking a job in Colorado.
Now, only the community development director and the fire chief positions remain vacant. Richard Curtis was hired as interim fire chief in September and Estes plans to interview several candidates for the permanent job at the end of the month.
The city is not alone in its struggle to find someone to head community development. Other cities on the coast have reported long searches for city planners and planning department leaders.
In the meantime, Estes has brought in other consultants to help with projects, including former city planner Rosemary Johnson and Mike Morgan, who served as interim director after Cronin left. The city also recently contracted with Heidi Dublac to help with code enforcement and other projects. Dublac, who has a planning background, co-owns Good to Go, a to-go sandwich, soup, salad and pastry shop in Astoria.
Since Cronin left, community development staff have handled several large, sometimes contentious projects that involved multiple appeals, most notably an application by Hollander Hospitality to build a four-story hotel on the Astoria waterfront.
At the same time, staff have also started the process of crafting guidelines and standards for the final piece of the city’s Riverfront Vision Plan , the Urban Core. The plan guides how development occurs along the Columbia River.
They have also launched “Uniontown Reborn,” looking at how to address the city’s western gateway with streetscape improvements and zoning changes, as well as creating a homestay lodging permit process to curb illegal Airbnb-type vacation rentals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.