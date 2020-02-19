The Astoria City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to uphold the denial of a Grocery Outlet over concerns about whether a new store would fit on a constrained, triangular lot off Marine Drive.
Main & Main Capital Group has been seeking city approval to build a 16,000-square-foot store where Commercial Street runs into Marine Drive near the Mill Pond neighborhood. The building, fronted by a parking lot, would face west toward a curve of Marine Drive, its back to 23rd Street and the Astoria Co+op's new store.
The Design Review Commission last year denied Main & Main’s application, arguing it did not meet pedestrian-oriented or historical design standards. A main issue was the store’s direct access on Marine Drive, forcing pedestrians to cross a driveway.
Main & Main appealed to the City Council, but councilors had the same concerns over the company’s ability to make such a large store meet city standards on such a constrained lot.
“I like Grocery Outlet a lot," City Councilor Joan Herman said. "They have a great business model, and I’d love to see them in Astoria. But as presented, the plans ... in my opinion do not fit within our development codes. And from where I sit, we don’t have a choice but to follow the development code.”
Representatives from Main & Main were not immediately available for comment. They can appeal the City Council's decision to the state Land Use Board of Appeals.
