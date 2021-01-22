Astoria is hoping a new state and federal partnership will help the city expand lighting on the Astoria Riverwalk from the Columbia River Maritime Museum to Pier 39.
Bollard-style lights line portions of the Riverwalk from the Port of Astoria to the west side of the museum. The city hopes to extend the lighting east to 39th Street.
Late last year, the city learned of the Oregon Community Paths program offering a mix of state and federal transportation money to improve multiuse paths. The city notified the state of its intent to apply for a $941,000 project to extend the bollard lights east about 1 mile to 39th Street.
If federal transportation funds are included, the match is less than $67,000 from the city’s Promote Astoria fund for lodging tax revenue, along with $30,000 in-kind through city parks staff managing the project. With only state funds, the match balloons to more than $282,000 from the Promote Astoria fund, with no in-kind possibility.
City Manager Brett Estes said the city has no say in whether federal funds are included.
Despite the uncertainty of how much local money would be needed to complete the project, the City Council unanimously supported the application.
“This is the thing I heard the most in the last four years, especially since I moved back to town and as I proceeded to become a councilor,” said City Councilor Tom Hilton, who represents Ward 4 covering the eastern portion of the city. “The neighborhood really, really wants the lights — as well as the tourism industry, the hotels, Safeway — in order to protect our people.”
The application to expand lighting to the east comes on the heels of another application the city submitted in March to the state Parks and Recreation Department to improve the western portion of the Riverwalk between the Port of Astoria and Mill Pond neighborhood.
The $841,000 project would enhance lighting, add wayfinding signs, improve access for people with disabilities and install a Portland Loo-style outside toilet at Peoples Park. The project would require a $336,000 local match split between Promote Astoria and urban renewal funds.
The grant program was put on hold at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. But the city was recently notified that the application process has restarted. Estes said the city will present on its project within the next month.