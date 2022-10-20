After uncertainty over whether the Astoria Warming Center would provide overnight shelter this winter, the nonprofit says it will partner with LiFEBoat Services to open in November.  

Tiffany Sanford, a board member of the warming center, said the nonprofit plans to open for the season on Nov. 24. It is still to be determined whether the shelter will be hosted at the warming center's location at First United Methodist Church or at LiFEBoat Services on Commercial Street. 

Astoria Warming Center
Buy Now

The Astoria Warming Center operates out of the First United Methodist Church.

Reporter

Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1723 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.