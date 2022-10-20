After uncertainty over whether the Astoria Warming Center would provide overnight shelter this winter, the nonprofit says it will partner with LiFEBoat Services to open in November.
Tiffany Sanford, a board member of the warming center, said the nonprofit plans to open for the season on Nov. 24. It is still to be determined whether the shelter will be hosted at the warming center's location at First United Methodist Church or at LiFEBoat Services on Commercial Street.
"We are planning to continue renting the space from the church and I believe we will be hosting the season similar to how we’ve done it in the past, but we haven’t cemented those details just yet," Sanford said in an email.
She said there are plans to meet with LiFEBoat's board on Monday to review a draft memorandum of understanding and work out the final details.
The warming center, which has provided an emergency, low-barrier shelter since 2014, has experienced significant upheaval in leadership over the past two years.
In late September, following disagreements over how to move forward, and the loss of more board members, the board announced plans to bring in another agency, or agencies, to operate a shelter.
Earlier this month, Clatsop Community Action and Helping Hands Reentry Outreach Centers, which partnered last year to open a warming center in Seaside, offered to provide funding and oversight to the Astoria Warming Center.
LiFEBoat Services was also a willing partner.
Osarch Orak, who runs LiFEBoat with his fiancée, Erin Carlsen, said the hope is to transition into providing year-round shelter by the end of the season without a gap.
LiFEBoat has been making improvements to its building in preparation for providing a year-round overnight shelter in the basement. Orak said the nonprofit will close next week to install a sprinkler system, which he said is the last major improvement needed to obtain a permit.
The space, which could accommodate at least 20 beds, would be the only year-round, low-barrier overnight shelter in the city.
Orak said the beds would be a start, but are far from what is needed.
"Nobody else is doing what we're doing," he said. "And there's a need — it's across this nation. There's this need, and we're having to fight to provide it. It's not fair."
In the year after LiFEBoat Services opened downtown in 2021, the nonprofit was often blamed for the behavioral issues and increased visibility of homeless people. Orak said anger over the city's homeless population has continued to play out at City Council meetings during discussions of the city's camping ordinance, which places restrictions on sleeping outdoors until adequate shelter space is available.
"Basic needs is where you have to start," said Orak, who used to be homeless in Astoria. "People need to know where their next meal is coming from and where they're going to sleep before you can even consider how you're going to try to dig yourself out of whatever self-medicating addiction or mental illness you are in."
The city and Clatsop County have provided grant funding to LiFEBoat Services, but Orak said it is not enough. He called on local government to provide recurring funding, which he said could enable LiFEBoat to create shelter in another location.
"Our phones have been quiet. Our inboxes — nobody's reaching out to us," Orak said. "There's all this stuff going on in talks around us, but nobody wants to reach out to people who are actually making a difference."