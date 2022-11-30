After opening for overnight shelter on Thanksgiving, LiFEBoat Services says a new partnership with the Astoria Warming Center is going well.
The nonprofits say they plan to stay open for the season and offer meals, showers and laundry services at the warming center’s location at First United Methodist Church on Franklin Avenue.
Warming centers in Astoria and Seaside temporarily opened for a few days in early November at the request of Clatsop County in preparation for a blast of cold weather. But as the weather turns consistently cold and wet, the stability of the emergency shelters grows in importance.
“We would like to emphasize this does not necessarily mean we will not close, but that after this we will only update our opening status if we cannot open for some reason,” the Astoria Warming Center said in a Facebook post. “In the event of a closure we will post here and give as much advance notice as possible.”
While the warming center declined to comment, Osarch Orak, who runs LiFEBoat with his wife, Erin Carlsen, said the nonprofits are content with the level of collaboration and that operations are running well.
The warming center announced in October it would enter into a memorandum of understanding with LiFEBoat to provide overnight shelter after uncertainty over whether it would offer the service this winter.
The warming center, which has provided an emergency, low-barrier shelter since 2014, has experienced significant upheaval in leadership over the past two years.
Internal disagreements and turnover reached a critical point over the past few months and leadership and staffing at the nonprofit remains unclear.
LiFEBoat plans to provide meals to people at the shelter each night after doors open at 7 p.m.
The nonprofits said doors will close at 9 p.m., but the shelter will accept latecomers on an emergency basis.
People will be able to drop in at 6 a.m. for breakfast and coffee and doors close at 8 a.m.
Orak has said the hope is to transition into providing year-round shelter by the end of the season without a gap.
LiFEBoat has been making improvements to its building on Commercial Street in preparation for providing a year-round overnight shelter in the basement. The space could accommodate at least 20 beds.