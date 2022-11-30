After opening for overnight shelter on Thanksgiving, LiFEBoat Services says a new partnership with the Astoria Warming Center is going well.

The nonprofits say they plan to stay open for the season and offer meals, showers and laundry services at the warming center’s location at First United Methodist Church on Franklin Avenue.

Astoria Warming Center
The Astoria Warming Center has opened for the season.

