The Astoria Warming Center’s winter season starts Friday and runs through March 15.
The emergency overnight shelter, located in the basement of the First United Methodist Church, opens when the weather dips below 37 degrees Fahrenheit or there is heavy rain. It operates under a conditional use permit from the city and has a "zero tolerance" policy for bad behavior, banning people who don’t follow the rules.
The warming center sheltered an average of 25 to 26 people a night last season, up from 23 people the year prior. Total overnight stays jumped by 20% over the year prior, to 2,272 last season.
The warming center has taken on increased importance with the closure of emergency warming shelters at churches in Warrenton and on Washington's Long Beach Peninsula. Helping Hands provides 20 short-term shelter beds in Astoria and 10 in Seaside by referral.
