The Astoria Warming Center reported an increase in the average number of homeless people it served this season.
Though things got off to a slow start in November, the warming center sheltered an average of 25 to 26 people a night, up from 23 people a night last season. Overall, the center saw an increase in stays from 161 people in the 2017-18 season to 174 this season. Total overnight stays jumped from 1,893 last season to 2,272.
For the warming center’s board, this is important data as they look to renew the center's conditional use permit and as city leaders continue to consider long-term codes to regulate emergency homeless shelters.
The code amendments are on the back burner as city staff struggles to stay on schedule to address other major code changes, including rules that will guide waterfront development downtown.
But the Planning Commission has discussed capping the number of people allowed per night at the warming center at 23 or 25, based on nightly averages recorded in past seasons.
Annie Martin, the warming center's board president, and others have pushed to remain at 35 people maximum, saying numbers can vary widely depending on the severity of the weather.
The higher numbers this season were due in large part to an unexpected cold snap at the end of February that lasted into March, after what had been a relatively mild winter. The warming center closed for the season on March 15, but was open every night during the final weeks as demand for a warm place to sleep surged.
“Filled to capacity every night,” Martin said.
Before the start of the season in November, staff had worried that demand might overwhelm available beds. A similar warming center on the Long Beach Peninsula in Washington had announced its closure and a fledgling warming center in Warrenton was on uncertain ground.
But the mild winter meant lower demand for most of the season. When colder weather did hit, the warming center had enough days of operation left of the 90 allowed by state fire code to remain open nearly constantly.
“Yes, early this season was mild and, thankfully, left us with some days that we really needed,” Martin said.
The hardest part was consistently finding volunteers, she said.
The warming center has a conditional use permit, which allows the shelter to operate out of the basement of First United Methodist Church on the corner of Franklin Avenue and 11th Street.
Last season — another mild winter — the warming center served an average of 23 people a night. In 2017 — also a mild winter — the shelter ended up opening for only 80 nights.
With the end of this season, Martin and board members are now focusing on gathering paperwork to renew the warming center’s permit, fundraising and continuing to be a presence in the community. They have maintained a table at the Astoria Sunday Market to provide information and recruit volunteers.
“Perhaps in the future, (we will) work with those looking for a suitable day/drop-in space and share that space with them,” Martin said. “That, of course, would be my hope anyway.”
A group led by board members Nelle Moffett and Rick Bowers has started looking into opening a daytime drop-in center in Astoria that would give homeless people a place to rest and access social services.
The warming center's board held a neighborhood meeting at the end of March, the last of three meetings the board has committed to throughout each season to give neighbors a chance to weigh in with any concerns or comments.
Operating the warming center above downtown in a residential neighborhood was controversial. A good-neighbor agreement and other changes to operations have eased tensions.
Few neighbors have taken board members up on their offer to attend neighborhood meetings, and no one showed up for the most recent meeting, according to Annie Dolber, a board member.
“I take that as an affirmation!” she said.
