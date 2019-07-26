Police calls related to homelessness remain high in Astoria, but the number of illegal camping complaints appears to be down from last year.
Warrenton, which is used to a more seasonal homeless population, is seeing a high volume of police calls, as well as numerous camps.
Warrenton police have started tracking homelessness-related calls using the same coding system Astoria police implemented last year.
In Astoria, officers use two different codes — “40” for a call involving homelessness in general; “41” for a call that involves an aggressive interaction with someone who is homeless — to categorize calls after they have finished responding. The codes provide the police department with a way to track call volume and detail otherwise anecdotal information about homelessness.
Since late June, Warrenton police have recorded 60 homelessness-related calls, only one of them for an aggressive encounter.
Even just a year ago, Warrenton Police Chief Mathew Workman said these numbers would have been a surprise. Not anymore.
“Now that we’re in the midst of this — I’ve had people refer to it as an epidemic — it’s just a much larger problem this year in Warrenton than it has ever been,” he said.
Unlike Astoria, Warrenton has not typically had a visible, year-round homeless population. Instead, most obvious signs of homelessness — camps and panhandling — proliferate during the summer months.
Workman believes the issues are still primarily seasonal. Officers have been out more actively enforcing no trespassing rules on private property and found numerous camps — especially in the wooded areas around the business hub off Ensign Lane, where Costco is located.
“There is a lot of vacant land that’s flat and easy to access,” Warrenton City Manager Linda Engbretson said. “There’s a lot of property that they are using.”
She has heard numerous complaints about theft and burglary, as well.
There are also what police call “the power line camps” between the Warrenton Kia and Ocean Crest car dealerships, where large power lines run across U.S. Highway 101. Police have only just scratched the surface there.
“We’re hearing there’s even more camps deeper in,” Workman said. “It’s very concerning to me safety-wise and resource-wise. ... If we send (officers) out into the woods half a mile from their car, who is responding to their other calls? No one. We have to plan these things.”
Warrenton police conducted a massive sweep of a sprawling, established camp behind Goodwill last year. A new round of sweeps is in the works, Workman said.
Last summer, Astoria police fielded numerous complaints about homeless camps around the city and in the urban forest.
The complaints and the state of some of the camps police found led the Astoria City Council to close a loophole in city rules and ban camping in the woods. Crews ultimately cleaned up seven campsites in the woods near a residential neighborhood on the east end. They removed four large dumpsters worth of garbage and other items left behind, about 5 tons of material in total.
The sweeps met with both praise and criticism.
Police and public works employees coordinated with social service agencies to inform campers about available services and campers were warned far in advance. But few of the people whose camps were removed found housing or actively entered social service programs, advocates said. The sweeps just pushed the problem elsewhere at the start of the cold and rainy season, they argued.
Since the sweep, some people have moved back into the abandoned camps, including one man whose camp had generated a lot of garbage, said Kenny Hansen, the police department’s homeless liaison officer.
“Some have gone to the (Astoria Riverwalk), some have gone outside the city and some have totally left the area,” Hansen said.
He is seeing more people who are homeless on the Riverwalk, a shift that could be seasonal. He and other police officers have issued several warnings and a few citations for camping.
“So far, to my knowledge, it’s been pretty quiet,” Astoria Police Chief Geoff Spalding told the city’s homelessness solutions task force at a meeting Thursday. Though volume remains high for homelessness-related calls, there is a sense overall that Astoria is not seeing the same kinds of problems the city saw last summer, he said.
Police are responding to complaints about camping in city limits, but they are not actively seeking out camps at this point.
“All of our concerns are still the same,” Spalding said, “but most of the time we understand we’re just relocating the problem.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.