One city's environmental fine is a high school's gain.
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality hit Astoria with a $14,700 fine this spring after an equipment failure at the city's wastewater treatment plant near Tongue Point sent partially-treated wastewater into a nearby wetland last year. Now, through a mitigation option allowed by the state, the city will instead use the fine money to fund the creation of an outdoor science classroom at Astoria High School.
The city and the school are still finalizing details, but they plan to convert an area that is just mowed grass and a couple of trees into an outdoor study site complete with native plantings that will provide important bird and pollinator habitat.
"It would be a nice added area of plant diversity and structure that can create learning opportunities right outside our classrooms," said Lee Cain, a science teacher at the high school.
It is something Cain has thought about for years. Students have had access to a wetland site across Youngs Bay, but that has long been the only real outdoor field project. Students will likely be involved in much of the labor of developing this new upland, school-based site.
Cain sees many opportunities for other types of educational endeavors that could follow and enhance the school's curriculum. "It's got a lot of potential," he said.
For the city, the mitigation option “allows the funds to be used locally and for a good purpose,” Jeff Harrington, the city's public works director, wrote in a letter to city leadership.
The discharge at the treatment plant was not anyone’s fault, according to the city, but 10,000 gallons of wastewater spilled over from a treatment lagoon into the wetland.
The spill occurred after the city replaced an old and leaking gate that helps regulate elevation in the treatment lagoon. The new gate did not leak and heavy rains caused the lagoon to rise higher than expected over a weekend in November.
The city has since installed overflow piping and an alarm to notify crews if the gate needs to be opened up.
The $14,700 fine is among the largest of the several Department of Environmental Quality fines the city has received over the past 20 years, according to state records.
State penalties range widely, noted Lauren Wirtis, a spokeswoman for the Department of Environmental Quality. “But the size of the penalty is really relative to the recipient,” she said.
The state noted its appreciation of Astoria’s quick response to install the high-water alarm and culvert pipe at the treatment lagoon to prevent future violations. The state considered these actions when it determined the amount of the penalty levied against the city.