Work to replace Astoria’s waterfront bridges will continue through June.
Legacy Contracting Inc. has submitted an updated work schedule to the Oregon Department of Transportation, according to the city. The contractor now expects work on the Seventh and Ninth street bridges to continue into June. Work on the 11th Street bridge likely will not wrap until late June.
Construction was originally set to be completed before the end of May.
The city received funding from the state to replace six short bridges at the bases of Sixth Street through 11th Street that connect the road ends to overwater piers. The waterfront bridges were in need of repairs to keep them open.
The state is managing the project and awarded a construction contract to Legacy last year. The contractor began to tackle the first of the three bridges — at the bases of Seventh, Ninth and 11th streets — last October. Work will pause for the summer and resume on the Sixth, Eighth and 10th street bridges in October.
Businesses have remained open during construction, but those clustered at the end of 11th Street and out on the 11th Street Pier — as well as Buoy Beer near Seventh Street — have felt the effects of the project.
Some restaurants have seen a major drop in customers, especially a decline in the usual foot traffic they would see from the Astoria Riverwalk. They were looking forward to when the work, the fencing and the machinery would finally go away.
Construction has also kept the Astoria Riverfront Trolley from running its full route. For spring break, the trolley ran an abbreviated course, only able to go as far as Sixth Street.
