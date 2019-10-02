The Astoria City Council, weighing dueling offers to deplat or develop two piers in Mill Pond Village, continued the public hearing on a potential sale while asking the homeowners association to take the temperature of neighbors and answer whether the city would still be on the hook for association fees.
Famed Oregon developer Art DeMuro, who designed the Mill Pond neighborhood, donated two platted piers, each containing six buildable lots, to the city before his death in 2012. The city has received little interest on the properties and paid more than $64,000 in fees to the homeowners association, with $13,000 more budgeted for this fiscal year.
The City Council voted in July to market the piers at $45,000 each.
After still receiving little interest, the council eventually engaged a group of neighbors wanting to donate $11,500 to have the city decommission and make the lots into parkland. But John Dulcich, a former Astorian and Seattle-area developer, offered $35,000 to buy the piers and develop them into townhouse-style condominiums.
A group of about 16 neighbors recently upped their offer on the lots to $40,000. But the city estimates decommissioning the lots could cost $35,000, as well as eliminating any future property tax revenue. Also still up in the air is whether the city would have to continue paying fees even after decommissioning the piers.
Diane Spalding, the president of the homeowners association and the wife of Police Chief Geoff Spalding, asked the City Council Monday for a continuance of the public hearing and at least a month to survey neighbors.
She and other Mill Pond residents have approached the city concerned that deplatting the lots would reduce the revenue from homeowners association fees, City Manager Brett Estes said. The city has no answer from the homeowners association about whether the homeowners would still assess fees on the deplatted piers, Estes said.
Even if the city didn’t have to pay the fees, it would still lose money by taking the neighbors’ offer, Mayor Bruce Jones said. He and others on the City Council unanimously supported a continuance of the public hearing on the sale.
Neighbors in favor of decommissioning the piers have argued that development would take away their views and harm the wildlife that uses the pond. They argue that decommissioning the piers would only slightly increase homeowners association fees for other residents.
Jones and City Councilor Tom Brownson doubted development of the piers would significantly affect wildlife. Councilor Roger Rocka said the city should get an expert opinion on the validity of the environmental impact.
The city has struggled to keep its parks department afloat and can’t afford to take on more parkland and lose potential property tax revenue, Brownson said.
Councilor Jessamyn West and Councilor Joan Herman supported the neighbors’ offer, but said whether the city would still be on the hook for homeowners association fees would be a deal-breaker in their decisions.
“Those lots have been for sale for a while,” West said. “So I wish folks had been more proactive in acquiring them to prevent development, but that’s not been the case.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.