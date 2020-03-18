The Astoria City Council will hear an appeal by 13 residents hoping to overturn the Planning Commission’s approval of an 80-bed dormitory being planned by Pacific Seafood in a former drug treatment center at Astoria Pointe.
Residents in Uniontown originally wanted the council to take a fresh look at the project, including new testimony and evidence. But city staff and councilors, citing the preponderance of testimony and evidence already received by the Planning Commission and the need to limit crowds at City Hall over coronavirus concerns, agreed to review the material already on the record.
The City Council must decide whether to approve or deny the Planning Commission’s approval of the dorms by April 26. City Manager Brett Estes recommended the appeal hearing be held April 20.
The City Council on Monday also approved applying for up to $841,000 in state grants to pay for lighting and signage improvements along the Astoria Riverwalk, along with a new restroom modeled after the Portland Loo. The grants would require a 40% match that would come from from the Astor West and East urban renewal districts, along with the Promote Astoria fund.
The City Council also approved a master plan for the Ocean View Cemetery that calls for, among other things, accommodating more cremations and green burials to reflect interment trends. The plan also calls for improving some landscaping and potentially developing a boardwalk along parts of cemetery lake in Warrenton. Catriona Hearn, a consultant with LEES+Associates, said the cemetery has projected room for two centuries’ worth of future burials.
The City Council also approved receiving $45,037 in grants from Pacific Power to install charging stations at the Astoria Aquatic Center.
