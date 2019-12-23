A 34-year-old Astoria woman was injured Saturday night after being hit by a car.
The driver of the vehicle turned onto 11th Street from Commercial Street when he struck the woman, knocking her down.
The woman was taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria and later taken to a Portland-area hospital.
The driver was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian.
