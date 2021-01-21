An Astoria woman was injured Wednesday evening after a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 101 Business.
Police, who were called to the scene at about 7 p.m., say a man driving an Chevrolet Aveo was heading southbound when he did not follow the path of the roadway at a sharp curve and crossed the centerline into a Hyundai Sonata.
The people in the Aveo were not injured. A pregnant 23-year-old Astoria woman, who was a passenger in the Sonata, was injured and taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria. She was later flown to Oregon Health & Science University Hospital in Portland.