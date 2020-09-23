An Astoria woman was sentenced Monday to three years in prison for a robbery in April.
Catherine Elaine Walton, 19, pleaded no contest to robbery in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon, driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless endangering.
Deputy District Attorney Steven Chamberlin, who prosecuted the case, said Walton met the victim on Tinder, a dating app, and they arranged to go to Seaside on the night of April 1.
Chamberlin said the victim was driving Walton and her friend, Omar Suarez, when he stopped to use the restroom. When he got out, Walton jumped into the driver’s seat and drove off with his vehicle. The victim reportedly jumped in front of the vehicle to try to stop her and was struck. He then called police.
Seaside police stopped Walton and Suarez about 2 miles away and they were arrested. Chamberlin said that during a search of the vehicle, police found large kitchen knives.
Suarez later admitted to helping Walton rob the man, Chamberlin said. Suarez pleaded guilty to robbery in the second degree and no contest to unlawful use of a weapon. He was sentenced on Sept. 11 to five years of probation.
Walton, during multiple jail phone calls, admitted to her mother that she arranged the date to rob the man and took her kitchen knives.
Kirk Wintermute, an attorney who represented Walton, said she has a history of trauma and a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder.
He said she has turned to drugs and alcohol to self-medicate and has spent time in the juvenile system.
“Frankly, it’s tough to see a 19-year-old kid in a situation like this,” Wintermute said. “I do know that Ms. Walton, she wants to do the right thing. She has done well before in structured environments. When she gets out of structured environments, things start to go off the rails again.”
Prior to sentencing, Walton made a statement apologizing to the victim.
“It’s hard for a judge to sit here and send someone as young as you to prison,” Judge Beau Peterson said.
“On the other hand, what you did was completely unacceptable and extraordinarily dangerous. Frankly, you’re lucky you didn’t seriously hurt (the victim) or kill him. You very easily could have been here facing a manslaughter or a murder charge. And at that point, you would be going to prison for a very, very long time.
“I have no doubt that Mr. Wintermute is correct, that you have some terrible things in your history. I don’t think you get to where you’re at now without having been through some terrible, terrible things. That doesn’t excuse what you did. It presents an opportunity, I think, for you going forward to work on those things and to hopefully get to a place where you’re not in front of a judge and sitting in jail in the future. And I hope you take that opportunity seriously.”
