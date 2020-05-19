Journalists at The Astorian were honored this week with two awards from the Northwest Excellence in Journalism contest.
Reporter Edward Stratton won first place in comprehensive coverage for his stories on management struggles at the Port of Astoria.
Photojournalist Hailey Hoffman won runner-up for her photo of a family’s anguish after a Warrenton house fire.
The competition covers the work of journalists in Oregon, Washington state, Idaho, Montana and Alaska.
"At our best, we hold up a mirror to our community," said Derrick DePledge, the editor of The Astorian. "Edward has consistently done important work documenting the management and financial issues at the Port. Hailey's photography is rooted in grace and empathy.
"We are proud they were recognized in this regional competition."
