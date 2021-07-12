The Astoria Downtown Historic District Association is hosting a celebration Friday as a replacement and expansion for the annual sidewalk sale.
Business owners and event organizers hope the event — dubbed “AstoriUS Day” – can reinvigorate downtown after over a year of coronavirus restrictions.
“We want it to be a way to reconnect with and rediscover downtown Astoria,” said Jeannine Grafton, the owner of RiverSea Gallery. “Let’s get back downtown and find each other again.”
Over 20 businesses will be hosting performances, projects, sidewalk sales, tastings and more. Autumn Eve Montgomery Hurd, a local illustrator, has designed stickers to honor the event and the many businesses participating.
“It’s a good opportunity for businesses to get creative,” said Shelby Meyers, the downtown association’s marketing and promotions manager. “There’s also been a lot of new businesses that have opened up in Astoria over the last year. We want to give them the opportunity to introduce themselves to the community.”
A handful of businesses are also using the event as an opportunity to give back by donating a portion of their proceeds to local charity organizations.
Visitors can expect musical performances from local artists in the afternoon and evening at RiverSea Gallery, Foragers and Gulley’s Butcher Shop, three businesses that aided in organizing the event with the downtown association.
The majority of the event will take place between 10th and 14th streets, but will not require any road closures, Meyers said. Sidewalks will also maintain their level of accessibility, even as a few businesses open up to outside spaces.
Additionally, some participating businesses may ask visitors to wear masks or maintain social distancing protocol as they ease back into life from the pandemic.
The downtown association will be posting on social media throughout the week, highlighting a variety of businesses and organizations that helped organize the event and what they hope to get out of it.
“With so many changes over the past year, we wanted to broaden an event beyond just the sidewalk sales,” Meyers said.