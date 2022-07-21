Don Abing, of the Chinook Indian Nation, tapped his chin so the children would remember to pronounce "Chinook" with a "chin" and not a "shin."

He told them that Chinook people used Oregon ash trees for canoe paddles, never hunted spiritually important brown or white pelicans, fashioned tools out of elk and deer bones and kept dogs as pets.

Chinook
Dan Abing, of the Chinook Indian Nation, talks with children at a summer camp at the Wildlife Center of the North Coast.

