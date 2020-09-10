In a sea of granite pavers at the Astoria Column inscribed with donors' names, one stone had something else to say: “Trump 2020.”
The paver, paid for by a man in Arizona and installed near the base of the landmark earlier this summer, had avoided public scrutiny until Labor Day weekend when an Astoria resident noticed the message.
The discovery triggered the creation of a written policy by the Friends of the Astoria Column, the nonprofit that manages the site for the city, to clarify what is allowed.
Now political messages — as well as statements regarding gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, race, religion, sports and entertainment — are out.
The Trump paver has been removed and the Arizona man offered two options: submit an engraving request that follows the new policy; or be refunded the $200 he spent.
While Astoria creates space for public discourse and opinions at City Council meetings, the Column is not the location for political messages, said City Attorney Blair Henningsgaard, who reviewed the matter for the city.
“That’s not what it was established for, that’s not why those pavers are there and it seems unfortunate that you have to go out of your way to establish a written policy to explain that to people,” he said.
The paver program is supposed to give people a way to sponsor restoration work on the Column and then be recognized for their donation, said Willis Van Dusen, a former mayor who serves on the Friends of the Astoria Column board.
Having your name up there on Coxcomb Hill also fosters an important sense of ownership and responsibility, he said.
Over the past 10 years, the paver program has brought in roughly $3,000 a year for the nonprofit. The bulk of the money comes from the sale of $200 pavers in the plaza and $250 pavers on the west walkway leading up to the Column.
Anyone can buy a paver to be inscribed and placed at the Column. It is as simple as filling out several information boxes on the Friends' website. The manager of a tiny gift shop near the Column signs off on paver applications.
Though people have likely sneaked pet names, the unspoken policy for the paver engravings had never been tested in this way before, Van Dusen said. Since the gift store manager did not have a written policy to guide her until this week, the Friends do not hold her at fault.
“This was a mistake,” Van Dusen said, “but we’ve learned we’re not the only organization that didn’t have a policy on pavers or bricks.”
Selling bricks, pavers or even park benches to be inscribed with an individual's or business’s name is a time-honored way for cities and nonprofits to raise money for projects.
Organizations have long assumed people will use these opportunities in only certain ways, City Manager Brett Estes said. The city itself did not have a policy for brick sponsorship at the Garden of Surging Waves near City Hall. The Columbia River Maritime Museum also lacks a written policy for similar sponsorship programs, Mayor Bruce Jones discovered.
Estes expects the city and other organizations will more closely examine the need for written or nuanced policies around sponsorship.
In general, having a single political paver up at the Column may not be a big deal, Henningsgaard said. He often has trouble finding a paver he paid for at the Column even though he should know where it is. Among the many other names, his name quickly gets lost. The Trump paver went unnoticed for several months.
“But,” he said, “it’s the kind of thing that could get out of hand when you open the door to it. Anything could happen.”
The Column and surrounding parkland is supposed to be a place where everybody feels welcome, said Norma Hernandez, the chairwoman of the Parks Advisory Board.
“So when something like that shows up, it’s offensive to some and may be welcome to others,” she said. “But that’s not the intent. Our intent is just to be a public space where you feel safe, where you can go and retreat from the hard life that is the day to day lately.”
She is grateful for the quick response by the Friends to remove the paver and draft an official policy.
“Parks is not a place to do any kind of thing like that,” she said of the political paver. “There are other avenues to express yourself.”
Trumpers. Nothing is beneath them. Glad they caught it and ripped it out.
