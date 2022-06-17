After years of planning and fundraising, the Astoria Nordic Heritage Park opened to the public Friday morning with a celebratory dedication.
The park off Marine Drive downtown, completed for $1.5 million, was inspired by the Astoria Scandinavian Heritage Association to honor the city’s rich history of Nordic immigration.
Hundreds of people attended the dedication, which was held before the start of the annual Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival. The event featured the Nordic Viking Scandia Dancers and lur and flag anthem performances. Karl Marlantes, the author of “Deep River,” a novel that described the Finnish immigrant experience along the Columbia River, was the keynote speaker.
“We’re hoping this becomes a source of community pride,” Janet Bowler, the vice president of the heritage association, told The Astorian.
“At one time, 35% of Astorians identified as Scandinavian. The festival is in its 55th year and people keep telling us, ‘You come to Astoria and it’s only one weekend. What if I can’t that weekend?’ People want to see the Nordic connection year-round. So that’s what we’re really hoping for — the park will show that Astoria was a Nordic town and still has many Nordic connections.”
Earlier this year, Bowler and Judi Lampi, who led the park committee, were honored by the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce when they were presented the George Award for community service for their efforts to build the park.
The heritage association reached the fundraising goal last summer after receiving donations from over 400 individual donors, 14 foundations, 11 corporations and two government agencies.
Under an agreement with the city, the association built the park over what was formerly known as Peoples Park. The improvements were dedicated to the city and the association has agreed to carry out maintenance and upkeep.
During the celebration, Mayor Bruce Jones said the park helps preserve Astoria’s unique character and inspires visitors to reflect on their own heritage.
“The story of how this park was brought to life from its original dreams and today’s dedication is really a reflection of the essence of the immigrant experience that this park celebrates,” he said. “Because it’s a story of vision, perseverance, grit, a desire to create something better, the willingness to roll up your shirt sleeves and be generous with your hard-earned dollars and just get it done.
“So it’s a very Astorian story. It’s the story that lies behind so many of the accomplishments that collectively have made Astoria stand out as the great small city that is.”
The park was designed by The West Studio, a landscape architecture firm based in Seattle, and was constructed by Rickenbach Construction of Astoria.
The design tells the immigrant story in three parts — “From Scandinavia to Astoria” and “We Said Our Last Goodbyes” to “We Came to Work.”
Bowler said the grand entrance from the Astoria Riverwalk represents the journey immigrants took after they said their last goodbyes.
Icons featured on panels along the railings and below interpretive signs are things immigrants had to leave behind or maybe brought with them. Bowler said the 22 different icons were picked with a lot of thought and include a windmill for the Danes and dala horses for the Swedes.
The path from the entrance leads to an arrival plaza, which features steamer trunks and granite pillars and flags representing Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden and the United States. A midsummer pole stands in the middle of the plaza with a chicken on top to represent fertility.
Bowler said most immigrants who came to Astoria at the beginning of the 20th century brought steamer trunks with a few possessions. The granite pillars and flags represent their pride in country, heritage and traditions.
The path from the plaza guides visitors under a gateway arch, which Bowler said represents immigrants coming to work. The arch features flags that light up at night.
The path continues past interpretive panels that explain the significance of Scandinavian immigrants to the North Coast, along with Astoria’s traditional Scandinavian neighborhoods and typical immigrant professions. A bench off the path is a place people can sit and reflect on their experience.
There are also six friendly concrete trolls scattered throughout the park that are intended to bring joy and smiles to children and others who visit.
Loran Mathews, the president of the heritage association, thanked the crowd and all the donors and volunteers. He credited Bowler and Lampi for making the vision a reality.
“We think this park will be here for many, many centuries,” he said.