WARRENTON — Dionne Marshall anticipated the question she knew at least a few of her students were going to ask as she passed out vacuum-sealed bags containing fetal pigs.
“The answer is, 'No, they’re not alive,'” she said.
Anmaree Lilley lightly touched the plastic-encased, slimy-looking animal on the table in front of her.
“We’re just going to pretend it's sleeping and we’re performing surgery on it,” she said.
Normally, this surgery may have taken place in a traditional classroom lab. But on a sunny day in March, it happened out of doors in the shade of a large open-sided shelter at Camp Kiwanilong, not far from Fort Stevens State Park.
The Warrenton Grade School students enveloped in plastic aprons and looking at their dead pigs with skepticism were the most recent group in the Warrenton-Hammond School District able to take advantage of a new offering: outdoor school for sixth and seventh grades.
The school district had been looking to create an outdoor school for several years, but the grant, partnerships and official start couldn't have happened at a better time.
An early vision for outdoor learning involved students traveling to an established outdoor school. Then the coronavirus pandemic hit and school district leaders searched for other ways to get students back into school amid restrictions and precautions.
By partnering with Camp Kiwanilong to provide an outdoor school setting locally, the school district was able to bring all of its sixth grade students in for the month of February, followed by all the seventh graders for 2 1/2 weeks in March.
Community partners helped support other logistics. Pacific Seafood, Lum's Auto Center and Providence Seaside Hospital partnered to provide Wi-Fi service to Camp Kiwanilong. But central to the outdoor school's success from the education side of things is Heidi Lent, the grade school's STEAM education teacher.
Rod Heyen, the principal of Warrenton Grade School, credits Lent with putting the outdoor school together — a process also actually facilitated a bit by the coronavirus, too, he noted. Because of the pandemic's impact on the school year, there was more downtime in the fall than usual to plan something like an outdoor school.
Curriculum
Lent and the other teachers worked together to craft a curriculum that reflected what students would normally be learning at their grade level, but that also took advantage of the camp's resources. Camp Kiwanilong, a historic property on the shore of Long Lake, nestled among trees and not far from the ocean, has served at various times as a Girl Scout camp, summer youth camp and is now maintained by a nonprofit organization.
"The best part of this entire process is we had the freedom to create whatever we wanted for our students," Lent said. "Many of us feel this is one of the best opportunities we have had in our teaching careers — the support from the administration to allow for the flexibility to design our own outdoor school!"
They have been able to offer a variety of classes and activities: art, shark and pig dissections, invasive species removal.
At Camp Kiwanilong, there were ways to teach in a hands-on way — so different from the screens and online meetings that have marked much of the students' education this school year. Some of the opportunities have been different — and richer — than what teachers could offer even in a normal year, Lent said.
At the camp, students collected water from the lake themselves for study, rather than using water a teacher brought to class. They walked down to the lake themselves to measure water temperature. They saw animals in the wild that they wouldn't get to see in a classroom: salamanders, eagles, otters and owls.
On expeditions for one lesson, students and teachers would end up discussing entirely different but related concepts, their interest and imaginations sparked by what they saw around them, Lent said.
In a year where normal teacher-student relationships have been upended by the pandemic, and opportunities to connect are limited and fraught, the outdoor school has been a bit of an oasis for everyone.
Students play and learn together outside. People are wearing masks and keeping their distance, but there is an ease of movement and interaction that is not possible in a classroom right now.
Lent and the other teachers saw how students struggled in Zoom-based classrooms, and continued to struggle sometimes even as they returned to classrooms for several hours a day.
"It has been even more important that we make relationships with our students during this time, to get them back in a positive frame of mind," Lent said.
Cleaning and sanitizing
But the pandemic means that even outdoor school still involves a lot of cleaning and sanitizing. Classroom materials and tools are kept in individual plastic bags.
Still, the payoff has been huge, Lent said. In the past, very few of the students would have been able to have the experiences they are having now.
The main goal was to put students in an atmosphere where they can, as Lent put it, "See it, touch it, investigate it and protect it."
She hopes the art classes have shown them how they can use nature to "invoke an emotion," that the hikes and outdoor classes have taught them basic survival skills, that the outdoor world is a little less mysterious, more accessible.
"I hope students come away from outdoor school with a new sense of self and how they interact with nature," Lent said, "that they learned to see the beautiful living things around them and enjoy being outside."