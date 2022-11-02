Dan and James Carter decided to name their business The Magical Bee to honor a creature that benefits the world around it.

“‘The Magical Bee’ is kind of like, everything the bee does is really valuable. I’m not trying to bash humanity, but unlike humanity, the bee’s barf is useful, they pollinate flowers, even their, like, poo-poo is usable,” James Carter said, and laughed.

Dan Carter, left, and James Carter are shown with their parrot, Madame Star, at The Magical Bee.
The Magical Bee sells soap and other products.

