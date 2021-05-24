Since an old hotel next to City Hall was converted into affordable housing this spring, several people who were homeless now have apartments.
One of them is a very familiar face: John Wedell.
A fixture downtown known for the helmet he wears for protection, Wedell, 74, has not been in housing for nearly a decade. But after a difficult winter and with the help of friends, he applied for a spot at the Merwyn Apartments on Duane Street. He moved in earlier this month.
For people who care about Wedell, this is a long hoped for conclusion.
Wedell had shown little interest in taking steps to secure housing over the years. He has been used as an example of the challenges social services agencies face when it comes to getting some homeless people into housing.
In early meetings of the city’s homelessness solutions task force, one member called Wedell “the hardest to solve problem.”
When Wedell has had housing, it has not always gone smoothly. He is the first to admit his tendency to collect things and fill up his rooms has been a factor in losing previous homes.
Most complaints to Astoria police about Wedell while he lived on the streets largely centered around his possessions: shopping carts, suitcases and containers piled high with stuff, cluttering up the sidewalk and sometimes blocking the line of sight for cars turning onto side streets.
Now, people who know Wedell are cautiously optimistic he will be able to stay in housing this time. Wedell feels positive, as well, but it is a change, he told The Astorian.
Not the end of the story
Social services workers, homeless advocates and staff at Innovative Housing, the Portland-based nonprofit that bought and renovated the Merwyn, caution that simply finding housing is not the end of the story — for Wedell or any of the new tenants who had been homeless or precariously housed.
Innovative Housing said tenants who were homeless or who face behavioral challenges often require extra support to stay in housing. For this reason, the nonprofit provides an on-site resident services coordinator at other facilities it manages.
Right now, there is no such position for the Merwyn. Innovative Housing plans to explore funding options in the future, but, for now, the nonprofit is partnering with Clatsop Community Action to provide services and resources to any struggling tenants.
Viviana Matthews, the executive director of Clatsop Community Action, is excited about the partnership.
She still thinks often about an anecdote she heard at a conference several years ago: A homeless man went into housing but found it impossible to sleep in his room. He had been living under a bridge and he struggled to sleep without the constant noise of traffic passing overhead. The solution: His case worker bought him a large, loud fan.
Matthews believes similar issues could surface at the Merwyn.
The apartments, though lovely and comfortable after the extensive renovation, run small. Some tenants who had been living on the streets or in the woods might feel claustrophobic at first.
“We have to work with the client to make sure they feel comfortable enough to call that their home,” Matthews said, adding, “That’s something we in social services tend to forget.”
As the collaboration with Innovative Housing moves forward, “that is something we really have to think through, not just providing housing, but providing the ability for someone to stay housed,” she said.
The project at the long-neglected Merwyn — also known as the Waldorf Hotel — was championed by people in the community and some city leaders as a new source of workforce housing where most units would rent well below market rate.
The example usually cited of what a possible tenant might look like was someone working in one of the lower-wage jobs found in the hospitality and tourism industries. Earlier this year, Innovative Housing set aside units specifically for downtown workers.
But Innovative Housing frequently works with people who are homeless or precariously housed. The Merwyn is no different.
Leah Cooper, the director of housing operations for Innovative Housing, said the tenants in place now “reflect the larger community pretty accurately.”
There is a mix of old and young people. Some came from other apartments or houses. Some came from inadequate or unstable housing. Some were without shelter of any kind. Many rely on multiple sources of income to make ends meet.
Nearly all of the 40 units are now leased, and there are people identified to lease the units that remain. The building needs to be fully occupied by the end of the month to meet deadlines for the project’s funding, according to Cooper.
Osarch Orak, the executive director of Filling Empty Bellies, is encouraged by Innovative Housing’s approach. The barriers to entry are low. Managers offer flexibility to prospective tenants and later work with residents to prevent eviction.
In other situations, Orak has seen people get close to achieving housing only to be brought to a standstill by one requirement or another. While the Merwyn does not require a steady rental history, other landlords do. They also might require a current address or a phone number while the person applying for housing may not have the necessary identification or consistent access to email or a phone.
Filling Empty Bellies, a nonprofit that serves lunch to people in need and offers other services geared toward the homeless, has people they have helped who have become tenants at the Merwyn.
Orak and others initially worried about one man in particular, wondering if he would be able to stay sober and on track, but he is holding down a full-time job. The man had the support of Filling Empty Bellies and the nonprofit’s community throughout the process.
“He’s making it,” Orak said.
Speaking from his own experience of homelessness, Orak said support is just as important as a flexible landlord when people make such a big transition.
“You can’t just drop them off,” he said. “It does not work that way.”
Help from friends
Wedell has benefited from the advocacy of his friend, Jeff Daly, a photographer and videographer in Astoria. Last year, Daly held community showings of a short film he made about Wedell.
Daly helped gather the information Wedell needed to apply for a spot at the Merwyn and remained with him through the application process.
Daly was part of the campaign to save the Merwyn from demolition and finds it gratifying that the space provides shelter to someone he cares about.
“Five years ago, we fought and fought to save that building,” he said. “Who would have ever known we would have got John in there — of all people!”
Life outside “wears down on you,” Wedell told The Astorian, explaining his decision to pursue housing after so long.
To celebrate his first night in the new apartment, he took a very long bath.