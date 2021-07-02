There’s no way around it. The otter pup has just eaten a herring on her own — gobbled it up — and now she has that look on her face, one any parent would recognize, that blend of intense yet Zen-like concentration.
She’s pooping.
But because she’s a river otter, it’s a little bit adorable. Maybe.
“She’s just a big baby,” said Patrick Hogan, the wildlife rehabilitation coordinator at the Wildlife Center of the North Coast in Olney.
The pup, with her whiskery face and expressive eyes, combines the intelligence and curiosity of a raccoon with her own growing, slippery strength. She is tiny right now — Hogan can hold her in two gloved hands — but she’s already incredibly nimble and strong. The more she grows, the harder she will be to handle.
River otters are common in Oregon and Washington state — unlike their larger cousins, the sea otters, which were considered locally extinct in the Pacific Northwest for decades and have not been successfully reintroduced to Oregon’s coastal waters.
When visitors to the Lewis and Clark National Historical Park near Warrenton tell staff they’ve just seen a sea otter, they’ve actually seen a river otter, said Carla Cole, the natural resources project manager at the park.
Sea otters were once hunted to near-extinction in waters off Oregon and Washington state as part of the fur trade in the 18th and 19th centuries. While the mammals were successfully reintroduced in Washington, parts of Alaska and in Canada in the past 50 years, similar efforts failed in Oregon.
In January, the push to bring sea otters back on the Oregon Coast received a small boost when former President Donald Trump signed the federal budget. Included in the budget was a directive to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to study sea otter reintroduction in the Pacific Northwest.
Rare visitors
If sea otters remain relatively uncommon, common river otters are rare visitors to the Wildlife Center of the North Coast.
The river otter pup there now was one of a pair found in the Deer Island area in neighboring Columbia County. There had been a vehicle accident where the two pups were found. The Portland Audubon Society played baby otter calls at the site hoping to lure the mother out of hiding, but she didn’t respond. It is likely she was hit and either too injured to respond at the time or already dead.
One of the pups, a male, didn’t survive. The other pup did. The wildlife center was better equipped to care for an otter than Portland Audubon, so she came to the North Coast. She will be released back near Deer Island when she is older — and bigger — and after she has hit several key milestones, such as the ability to hunt her own food and recognize predators.
Otter pups are difficult to raise in captivity for release back into the wild. They are highly social animals that rely on their mothers to teach them how to survive.
So, wildlife center employees — much like local school districts after a year of the coronavirus pandemic — have planned enrichment activities designed to keep the otter entertained and socialized, as well as to educate her on key points of being an otter. Eventually, they will have to teach her how to swim.
At the same time, it is important that the pup maintains a healthy fear of humans. As tempting as it might be to give her a name or speak to her in baby talk, Hogan and the others who care for the pup must be careful to give her no positive interaction whatsoever.
When she’s released, “she should be able to hide, not slowly walk up to us like, ‘Where’s the food?’” Hogan said.
It’s a tricky balance. While the pup is at the wildlife center, they need her to trust them enough so they can feed her and handle her, but she also needs to be scared of them, Hogan said.
'Mom! Here they come!'
Her vocalizations have changed in the weeks she’s been receiving care, going from the low grunts registering a deep fear to a higher-pitched squeaking when wildlife center employees approach, noises that, in the wild, would signal something like, “Mom! Here they come!” Hogan said.
On a chart on her cage door, which is shrouded with blankets and towels, there is a note reminding caretakers, “Do not open or peek” — a measure intended to ensure the otter doesn't become accustomed to the sight of humans being around, but also to guard against escapes as the center allows the pup more room to roam around her enclosure. Staff try to handle her as little as possible and keep their voices down when they are near her cage.
While the otter pup might be tucked out of sight and sea otter recovery in Oregon still uncertain, people on the North Coast can try to spot local river otters at Lewis and Clark instead.
The park does not track river otter numbers, but the mammals are certainly present.
Cole suggests visiting the Netul Landing Visitor Center at the south end of the park along the Lewis and Clark River at dawn or in the early morning or at sunset.