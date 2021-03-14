U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden said he sees better days ahead after the passage of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill.
The American Rescue Plan Act will provide checks of up to $1,400 for individuals, extend a $300 weekly federal unemployment boost into September and create a new tax waiver on the first $10,200 of unemployment benefits received by many Americans.
The act also expanded the child tax credit for a year, creating a guaranteed source of unrestricted income for families that is expected to halve the national rate of childhood poverty. It invests nearly $20 billion into vaccinations, $25 billion into rental and utility assistance and $350 billion into state, local and tribal relief.
“This relief package is an essential booster shot for Oregon, and for our schools and our workers and our small businesses and our health,” the Oregon Democrat said at a virtual town hall for Clatsop County residents hosted at The Astorian. “I think this bill gives us a chance to see better days ahead.”
Wyden said he and colleagues worked hard to ensure that seafood was included among the commodities that can be purchased using $4 billion allocated in the relief package to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“We think that this really could be of help to seafood processors on the coast who are really under very difficult pressure to be able to stay afloat,” the senator said.
As chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, Wyden played an integral role in crafting the latest stimulus, which he called the largest package of jobless assistance in U.S. history.
The act includes more than $230 million to Oregonians in rental assistance, Wyden said, along with $35 million to help homeowners. He said he had spoken with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on how to get relief out quickly.
Wyden was hopeful about a renewed focus on a raft of issues, including housing, homelessness, mental health and drug prices, under President Joe Biden and a Democrat-controlled Congress. He blamed Sen. Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky and the former Senate majority leader, for blocking bipartisan legislation, such as the Prescription Drug Pricing Reduction Act that Wyden introduced with Sen. Chuck Grassley, a Republican from Iowa, to prevent price increases higher than inflation on commonly used medications.
“Now, as you know, the Congress has changed hands,” Wyden said. “And I can tell you the leadership of both the House and the Senate is committed to getting action now on holding down prices.”
Noting a spike in mental health crises during the pandemic, Wyden touted the Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets Act he introduced with several other senators. The bill grants states three years of enhanced Medicaid funding for community based response to mental health and substance abuse crises. It is modeled after the CAHOOTS program from the White Bird Clinic in Eugene.
Saturday marked the one-year anniversary of the killing of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, by police executing a no-knock search warrant. Earlier this month, the House passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, named for the Minnesota man who was killed in May after an officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes.
The legislation would ban chokeholds like the one used on Floyd and no-knock warrants in drug cases like the one used to raid Taylor’s apartment. It would overhaul the doctrine of qualified immunity for law enforcement and create a national database of police misconduct.
The bill faces an uncertain future in the Senate, where it needs Republican votes to pass. Wyden said he supports the legislation.
Since joining the Senate in 1996, Wyden has pushed to expand mail-in voting, used in Oregon for more than two decades and temporarily adopted around the U.S. during the November election in response to the pandemic. Republican legislators across the country have introduced dozens of bills to make it harder to vote, basing the efforts on unsupported claims of voter fraud.
"We've got stop the efforts to suppress the vote, and then we have to promote fresh ways to expand it," Wyden said. "The Oregon way works. It's cost-effective. We have not had fraud."
Americans forward their clocks one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday for eight months of daylight saving time, before pushing them back an hour in November. Wyden said he supports the Sunshine Protection Act introduced by Sen. Marco Rubio, a Republican from Florida, to make daylight saving time permanent.
Livestreaming the virtual town hall from the offices of The Astorian, Wyden remarked on the sunny Saturday afternoon and people he saw hanging out downtown.
"It really reflected on the proposition that there are better times ahead," he said.