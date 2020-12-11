WARRENTON — Ross Stores and Atlas Youngs Bay have settled a legal dispute, clearing the way for a Chipotle Mexican Grill and an expansion of Providence Heath & Services’ clinic.
Atlas attempted to evict Ross in November from the North Coast Shops — formerly known as Youngs Bay Plaza — for nonpayment of more than $14,000 in rent. The parties had been headed for a trial starting next week before settling the case Wednesday. The details of the settlement were kept confidential.
Atlas tried to evict Ross in November for allegedly not paying more than $14,000 in rent in October. The action came after the state Legislature ended a moratorium on commercial lease defaults and evictions in place since April because of the coronavirus pandemic, allowing Atlas to resume collecting rent.
Atlas also claimed that Ross had racked up more than $70,000 in unpaid rent during the moratorium. The back-due rent during the moratorium was not part of Atlas' lawsuit but was due by April.
Ross, a tenant at the shopping center since 2003, argued that the company was allowed a civil trial instead of the expedited eviction process the Atlas attorneys were pursuing.
A judge ordered Ross to pay more than $42,000 as security for unpaid rent in October, November and December in case the retailer lost in court. The security deposit has since been returned.
Atlas attorneys claimed Ross had refused to lease property the retailer controls to Providence, which occupies space in a separate building at the south end of the shopping center, and Chipotle, which plans to build a new restaurant at the shopping center.
RTG Property Management, the Portland firm managing leases at the complex, issued a statement announcing the name change at the shopping center and the end of the holdup for new tenants.
“The settlement allows Atlas to proceed with full operation of the complex, including bringing in tenants that want to join and expand at the complex and Ross will continue their long-term successful occupancy at the center,” RTG Property Management wrote.
Representatives for Providence have said the health care provider wants to expand services in Warrenton, but have declined to share further details about where until a lease is signed.
Chipotle had hoped to open a new drive-thru restaurant at the shopping center by the end of the year. Representatives from the restaurant chain could not immediately be reached for comment.
The North Coast Shops has struggled to fill several peripheral storefronts since Natural Grocers became a third anchor tenant in 2018, along with Ross and Rite Aid.
Dooger's Seafood and Grill closed its restaurant at the shopping center last year, shrinking the local chain of restaurants. Owner Doug Wiese said he was unable to reach a satisfactory lease extension with Atlas.
Restaurant chains MOD Pizza and Five Guys Burgers and Fries had eyed splitting the former Dooger's building into two storefronts. MOD has since abandoned its pursuit of a Warrenton location. Representatives with Five Guys could not immediately be reached for comment.
Scott Hess, the community development director in Warrenton, said the city has not received any land use applications for the Dooger's property.
