The body of a man who jumped off the Astoria Bridge in late May was found on Wednesday morning.
The man was identified as 40-year-old Justin McCullough. A kayaker discovered the body on a beach near where the Skipanon River enters the Columbia River.
Authorities said McCullough left his job at Ocean Crest Chevrolet in Warrenton on May 31 and jumped off the bridge.
