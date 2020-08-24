Authorities are investigating a boat collision that occurred Monday morning on the Columbia River in Astoria.
Officials say two boats sank and 11 people entered the water after one boat collided into another near the West Mooring Basin.
The people were reportedly pulled out of the water by nearby boaters.
One injury was reported.
"This incident highlights the necessity for every single boater to be constantly wearing a life jacket," Petty Officer Trevor Lilburn, the public affairs liaison at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River, said in a statement.
"Buoy 10 means a multitude of private and commercial vessels operating in close proximity to each other. Captains must exercise situational awareness and communicate with other captains to insure the safety of every boater.
"A successful fishing trip can turn tragic so fast that the difference between life and death is wearing a Coast Guard-approved life jacket."
