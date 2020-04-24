Authorities are investigating the death of a Warrenton man at the Clatsop County Jail.
Alexander Jimenez, 34, was arrested Friday evening by Warrenton police for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was reportedly out of control and police used a stun gun to gain control and make the arrest, District Attorney Ron Brown said.
Following the arrest, officers took Jimenez to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria for medical clearance before taking him to jail.
After Jimenez arrived at the jail, officials said he experienced a medical emergency in the sally port and medical staff and deputies tried to save him. He was taken to Columbia Memorial, where he later died.
An autopsy ruled out homicide as the cause of death. The man had underlying health problems and methamphetamine in his system, which may have contributed to his death, Brown said.
